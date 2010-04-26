Lokomotiv Sofia sack Serbian Okuka
SOFIA - Lokomotiv Sofia dismissed Serbian coach Dragomir Okuka following their home defeat by Cherno More Varna on Sunday, the club said.
"Okuka went on leave until the end of the season," Lokomotiv president Nikolay Gigov told reporters. "It's my decision.
"He's under contract for one more month but it'll not be extended. We need a change."
Europa League hopefuls Lokomotiv are third in the Bulgarian championship on 52 points with three matches remaining. Litex Lovech are top on 61 points, followed by CSKA Sofia on 54.
