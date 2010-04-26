Lokomotiv Sofia sack Serbian Okuka

"Okuka went on leave until the end of the season," Lokomotiv president Nikolay Gigov told reporters. "It's my decision.

"He's under contract for one more month but it'll not be extended. We need a change."

Europa League hopefuls Lokomotiv are third in the Bulgarian championship on 52 points with three matches remaining. Litex Lovech are top on 61 points, followed by CSKA Sofia on 54.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook