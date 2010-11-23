Lokomotiv Sofia stand down coach Vasev
SOFIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Lokomotiv Sofia have stood down coach Dimitar Vasev following their Bulgarian Cup home defeat by Lokomotiv Plovdiv on Sunday, the club said.
Lokomotiv went out at the last 32 stage after losing 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw.
"After a meeting between Lokomotiv president Nikolay Gigov and Vasev the club decided that Vasev will go on leave until the New Year," Lokomotiv said in a statement.
"The club will offer him another post after that."
In April, former Bulgaria defender Vasev replaced Serbian Dragomir Okuka, who had been dispensed of in a similar fashion.
Vasev, 45, became the ninth coaching victim since the Bulgarian season started in August with changes also taking place at champions Litex Lovech and runners-up CSKA Sofia.
Europa League hopefuls Lokomotiv are fourth in the legaue standings with 25 points from 14 matches, nine points behind leaders Litex on 34.
