Lokomotiv switch Bilbao tie to Luzhniki

Lokomotiv have decided to switch the February 16 first leg to Luzhniki's artificial turf from their grass pitch because of the cold weather that has hit the Russian capital in recent weeks.

"We have thought about playing at Luzhniki for some time but now I can say it with a 100 percent certainty," Lokomotiv president Olga Smorodskaya was quoted as saying by local media.

"It's cold in Moscow so it's better to play on an artificial pitch."

Fellow Russian Premier League side Rubin Kazan have also chosen Luzhniki for their Europa League last 32 tie against Greece's Olympiakos Piraeus on February 14 because of the cold.

CSKA Moscow's Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Real Madrid on February 21 will also be played at the 84,000-seat arena, which will stage the 2018 World Cup final.