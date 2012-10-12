Low blood sugar likely cause of Vukcevic crash

The 22-year-old has been in a coma since his car collided head-on with a truck on September 28. He sustained serious head injuries and needed emergency surgery.

"So-called low blood sugar seems to have been the cause for the driver to drift into oncoming traffic and crash with the 40-tonne truck," Heidelberg police and the state prosecutor's office said in a joint statement.

Doctors have said the condition of the former Germany under-21 player remains critical but he has shown some signs of stabilising.