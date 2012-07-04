Lucio poised to join Juventus
By app
Brazil centre-back Lucio is set to join Juventus having been released by Inter Milan, the Serie A champions said on Wednesday.
Juve said on their Twitter feed that the former Bayern Munich player was undergoing a medical.
Juve's defence, which helped the side go unbeaten in Serie A last season, formed the backbone of Italy's run to the Euro 2012 final but the Turin side are bringing in experienced Lucio as cover.
