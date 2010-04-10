Luckless Pirin sacrifice lamb on pitch

Pirin have just returned to their ground, which was being repaired for several months, at the end of March only to suffer a 3-1 loss to Chernomorets Burgas - their first defeat in nine league matches.

Pirin then lost 2-0 at Lokomotiv Plovdiv last week to slip to 10th in the standings.

The lamb was killed at the centre of the field with goals then painted with the animal's blood on Friday - a day before Pirin's home match against Beroe Stara Zagora.

"We just can't afford losing again at our stadium," coach Stefan Grozdanov was quoted as saying in 7 dni sport daily.

"But I think our footballers are feeling uneasy when playing at our pitch after the repair. They seem like stepping on pins," he added.

