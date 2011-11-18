Lyon beaten at home by Rennes

Lille, who visit CSKA Moscow on Tuesday desperate for a win to climb off the bottom of Champions League Group B, were held by sixth-placed Toulouse as they missed a chance to substantially close the gap on leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Fifth-placed Lyon missed an opportunity to overtake Lille as they lost at home.

Ederson gave Lyon the lead in the 36th minute after turning in Kim Kallstrom's pass but Jonathan Pitroipa equalised three minutes later following a well-worked move.

Jires Ekoko then put Rennes ahead early in the second half after an error by Kallstrom.

Remi Garde's stuttering Lyon are third in Champions League Group D and host Ajax Amsterdam on Tuesday, a game they need to win to keep up their qualification hopes.