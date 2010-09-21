Lyon chairman: Puel job under threat

With the former French champions 17th in the Ligue 1, Aulas told Tuesday's L'Equipe: "A coach who doesn't succeed in Lyon is under threat.

"Five points from six games are not enough but we also won our first Champions League match against Schalke.

"We'll take stock on November 23 after 10 league games and three Champions League matches. If the results are not good, we'll have to change something," he added.

Lyon, champions seven years in a row from 2002, suffered a 2-0 defeat at Girondins de Bordeaux - the club that ended their Ligue 1 reign - last weekend.

On Saturday they face a tricky game against St Etienne, their neighbours and arch-rivals, who reached the top of the table for the first time in 28 years with a 3-0 win over Montpellier.