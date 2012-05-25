Lyon extend Garde contract until 2014
Remi Garde, who led Olympique Lyon to their first trophy in four years during his debut season as coach, has extended his contract until 2014, the Ligue 1 club announced on their website on Friday.
The 46-year-old Garde, a former Lyon and Arsenal player, had signed for only one year when he took charge last summer.
The seven-time French champions won the French Cup in April, after failing to lift a trophy in the previous three seasons.
However, Lyon failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2000 after finishing fourth in Ligue 1 and will feature in the Europa League next season.
