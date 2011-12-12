Lyon face fourth-tier neighbours in French Cup

Stade Rennes host struggling Nancy in the other game featuring two top-flight teams.

The ties will be played on January 7-8 with big spending Paris Saint-Germain, second in the league behind Montpellier on goal difference, travelling to fifth division Locmine Saint-Colomban.

Montpellier face an even easier task on paper after they were drawn at sixth division Prix les Mezieres.

Seven-times French champions Olympique Lyon were drawn away against neighbours Lyon La Duchere who play in the fourth division.