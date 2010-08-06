Lyon: Mensah can stay at Sunderland

Defender Mensah, who made 18 appearances for Sunderland on loan from the Ligue 1 club last season, will be loaned for another season, Lyon said in a statement.

The 27-year-old will become a Sunderland player if he plays at least 25 matches in all competitions in the 2010-2011 season or if the Premier League club exercise their option to buy him before April 2011, the statement read.

Mensah captained Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook