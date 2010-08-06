Lyon: Mensah can stay at Sunderland
By app
LYON - Ghana captain John Mensah can stay at Sunderland this season and his move to the Premier League side could become permanent, Olympique Lyon said on Friday.
Defender Mensah, who made 18 appearances for Sunderland on loan from the Ligue 1 club last season, will be loaned for another season, Lyon said in a statement.
The 27-year-old will become a Sunderland player if he plays at least 25 matches in all competitions in the 2010-2011 season or if the Premier League club exercise their option to buy him before April 2011, the statement read.
Mensah captained Ghana to the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
