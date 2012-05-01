Lyon players could face sanctions for chants

The FFF said on their website that the Ethics Committee would investigate the incident at a French Cup final celebration on Sunday, a day after Lyon lifted the trophy by beating amateurs Quevilly 1-0.

Lyon apologised for the players' behaviour on their website on Tuesday, although they first hit out at Saint-Etienne president Bernard Caiazzo, who said on Sunday that "it is the duty of the players and officials to be respectful and not do something that can lead supporters to misbehave."

Lyon's statement said: "OL wishes to express its sincere regret if a St Etienne friend may have been hurt by this unfortunate initiative."

Last year, Olympique Marseille's Taye Taiwo was fined 20,000 euros and suspended for one game after singing anti-Paris Saint-Germain chants after his team's French League Cup victory.