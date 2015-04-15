Trending

Lyon president handed two-match ban

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has been handed a two-match ban by the French Football Federation for comments made about a referee on Twitter.

Aulas branded the performance of Clement Turpin "appalling" following his side's 1-1 Ligue 1 draw with PSG in February, in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic levelled with a 69th minute.

The comments landed Aulas a date with the FFF's ethics committee, who elected suspend from all official duties him for two matches.

The ban comes into effect on Monday.