Mabasa nets double as Pirates cruise past Leopards

Orlando Pirates picked up an impressive 3-0 win over Black Leopards, with Tshegofatso Mabasa grabbing a brace, as the Soweto giants moved into fourth.

The hosts had a bright start, creating early chances as the returning Joose and Deon Hotto both came close to giving them the lead inside the first five minutes.

Things, however, tightened up in the remainder of the first half with both sides struggling to create chances.

It all though changed quickly in the second half as Mabasa opened the scoring just two minutes into the second half before he doubled the lead 20 minutes later to put Pirates in control.

Gabadinho Mhango added a third for the Buccaneers with five minutes to go to help guid Josef Zinnbauer’s side to an important three points as they moved into fourth on the DStv Premiership.