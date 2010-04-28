Macala parts company with Bahrain
MANAMA, April 28 (Reuters) - Bahrain have parted company with national team coach Milan Macala after the Gulf nation's failure to reach this year's World Cup in South Africa.
The decision to terminate the 67-year-old's contract was reached by mutual consent, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on their website.
Macala had been in charge since June 2007 and secured their qualification for next year's Asian Cup in Qatar.
However, Bahrain missed out on the World Cup after losing to New Zealand 1-0 on aggregate in playoffs last year.
