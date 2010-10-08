Macheda clears up Rooney incident

The 19-year-old made headlines in England after calling Rooney a “coatto” in an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

The word “coatto” is a Roman slang which doesn’t have a direct translation but carries the same sense as ‘chav’ does in English.

However after reporters translated the word as 'vulgur', 'working class' and even 'violent', the youngster has insisted that he had no intention of insulting the under-fire England striker.

“I like him [Rooney] and I have maximum respect for him.

“I said 'coatto' in the Roman way, but with the minimum intention to offend Rooney.

“What I wanted to say is that for me he is a free spirit and genuine,” Macheda explained.

However the United striker, who is currently on Under-21 duty with Italy, revealed he was concerned enough to contact Ferdinand in order to explain himself more fully.

“I sent a message to Rio Ferdinand to clarify everything with Wayne, and Rio told me not to worry, everything is fine.”



By Vaishali Bhardwaj