Madrid great De Felipe dies aged 71

Real Madrid great Pedro de Felipe, who won the European Cup with the club in 1966, has passed away at the age of 71.

Defender De Felipe made 170 appearances for Madrid, winning five Liga titles and a Copa de Espana in addition to his continental success.

"Real Madrid offers its condolences to his family and would like to express its deep sorrow following his death," read a club statement.

De Felipe won one cap for the Spanish national team.