Madrid make move for Paul the Octopus

A zoo spokesperson stated that aquarium bosses are willing to “meet whatever demands” are set by Paul’s current owners, the Oberhausen Sea Life Centre in Germany, in order to secure the signature of the eight-armed clairvoyant.

With the zoo eager to satisfy the demands of Spaniards who saw Paul foretell their national team’s first ever World Cup triumph, the transfer may be completed in an “incredibly short” period of time, added the spokesman.

There have been suggestions that a straight exchange for one of the animals in the Madrid marine museum would be enough to prize Paul away.

However, should Oberhausen wish, a creature-plus-cash offer will be put on the table.

Should the world famous cephalopod make it to Madrid, zookeepers have assured Spanish fans that he will receive the “care and attention” of which a national legend deserves.

By Jonathan Gilbert

