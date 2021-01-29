Maela to miss Soweto derby due to suspension

Orlando Pirates have confirmed that defender Innocent Maela will miss their much-anticipated Soweto derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers will square off against their arch-rivals Chiefs in the first Soweto derby encounter in the DStv Premiership this season.

However, Maela will play no part of the derby after he picked up his fourth yellow cards over the course of the campaign, resulting in his automatic suspension.

The 28-year-old defender will only be eligible to play again when the Glamour Boys travels to Durban for a clash against Golden Arrows on Tuesday.

Pirates also confirmed Terrence Dzvukamanja is also undergoing a late fitness test ahead of the derby after picking up a slight injury against Maritzburg United last week.

The Buccaneers released the following statement on the matter, which reads as follows:

Meanwhile, Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Terrence Dzvukamanja is due to undergo a late fitness test before he is given the green light by the Bucs medical team. The Zimbabwean international complained about neck pain ahead of the Maritzburg United game and has since been receiving treatment.