Maicon hints at Inter Milan departure
By Nick Moore
Inter Milan defender Maicon is considering a move away from San Siro this summer, according to his agent Roberto Calenda.
The Brazil international has entered the last 12 months of his contract with the Nerazzuri, having joined from Monaco in 2006.
Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in the 30-year-old, while reports last month suggested Manchester City were prepared to offer Nigel de Jong in a part exchange deal for the right-back.
Calenda revealed that Maicon may be prepared to cut his ties with Inter after admitting a number of clubs have made a move for the player.
"After six years, it could be that the time has arrived for a change of scenery for Maicon," Calenda told Sky Sport Italia.
"Maicon has had a beautiful love story with Inter, that has lasted a long time. But like any love story at some point it may come to an end.
"There are several offers but we will evaluate them."
