Maicon hints at Inter Milan departure

The Brazil international has entered the last 12 months of his contract with the Nerazzuri, having joined from Monaco in 2006.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be interested in the 30-year-old, while reports last month suggested Manchester City were prepared to offer Nigel de Jong in a part exchange deal for the right-back.

Calenda revealed that Maicon may be prepared to cut his ties with Inter after admitting a number of clubs have made a move for the player.

"After six years, it could be that the time has arrived for a change of scenery for Maicon," Calenda told Sky Sport Italia.

"Maicon has had a beautiful love story with Inter, that has lasted a long time. But like any love story at some point it may come to an end.

"There are several offers but we will evaluate them."