Majoro to miss next match after stitches in leg
By app
South Africa striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who scored for his country at the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday, will miss at least the next match after suffering a cut on his shin that required stitches.
Majoro came on to score the second goal of the Group A win over Angola in Durban but was carried off on a stretcher late in the game after a collision with opposing goalkeeper Lama.
"I'm going to miss maybe a couple of games. I have seven or so stitches in my leg. The medical team said I may miss the next game or two," he told reporters.
Majoro's absence adds to the injury list for South Africa who were unable to field midfielders Kagisho Dikgacoi and Lerato Chabangu in the 2-0 win.
The hosts next face Morocco in Durban on Sunday in a decisive tie for both countries.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.