Makaay to end playing career
By app
ROTTERDAM - Former Dutch international Roy Makaay will end his playing career at the end of the season and will join the technical staff of Feyenoord's youth department, the striker told a news conference on Monday.
The 35-year-old Makaay started his professional career in 1993 at Vitesse Arnhem and joined Feyenoord in 2007 after successful spells at Tenerife, Deportivo Coruna and Bayern Munich.
Makaay won 43 caps, scoring six goals for the national side and also registered an impressive 253 goals in 523 league appearances.
Makaay will play his final league match for Feyenoord on Sunday against Heerenveen before they face Ajax on May 6 in the second leg of the Dutch Cup final. Ajax won the first leg 2-0 on Sunday.
