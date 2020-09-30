Makgaka: I'm looking forward to my debut match for Pirates

Orlando Pirates midfielder Collins Makgaka says he is training hard to get back to full fitness ahead of the 2020-21 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The Buccaneers announced the signing of Makgaka along with Zimbabwean striker Terrence Dzvukamanja last Wednesday to further bolster their squad as they continue to prepare for the new season.

The 24-year-old spent five-years at Baroka FC in which he featured 64 appearances across all competitions, while scoring five goals and assisting a further two.



Makgaka admits that he is relishing the chance to make his debut for his new club after parting ways with Bakgaga.

'Thank you very much. What I would like to say is thank you to all those who made this move possible. I would also like to thank Orlando Pirates for welcoming me with open arms. I am looking forward for my debut match in the Pirates kit,' Makgaka told his club's official website.



'Eish, I was nervous. Like really nervous. The thought of meeting my new coaches and new teammates was daunting. I kept playing out different scenarios in my head on how the first day would go [Laughs].

'My meeting went very well. The guys were very accommodating, they welcomed me with open arms.

'As for the training, it was a bit tough obviously this is understandable because I haven’t been playing for a while now but I’m already working hard to catch up on the lost time in order to get back to where I used to be fitness wise.'



Speaking on the tough competition in the squad and fighting for a starting berth in the Buccaneers first team, Makgaka said: 'Yah, there’s obviously a lot of competition for places. Everyone wants to play and there’s only 11 spots on the field. It's up to all players to push and work hard. Iron sharpens iron so the harder the group works, the better all players end up becoming over time.