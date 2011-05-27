Malaysia FA backs probe into match-fixing

The Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS) team, who compete in the Malaysian Super League, lodged a police report on Thursday after finding "strong evidence" of match-fixing involving their under-21 players and management.

"The Malaysian Football Association (FAM) takes very seriously all reports and allegations of match-fixing in the Malaysian League," the FAM said in a statement.

"The FAM supports fully the decision by the Negeri Sembilan Football Association (PBNS) to make a police report based on 'concrete evidence including witnesses' that it obtained involving the state's President Cup team.

"The FAM will fully support PBNS's efforts to push for a police investigation on players and management suspected of arranging matches.

"The FAM is certain that local tournaments are played cleanly. If there is any attempt to fix the result of a match, it is only the work of a handful of greedy and immoral individuals."

The President Cup is an under-21 tournament with 22 teams split into two groups with the pool winners and runners-up advancing to the semi-finals.

Negeri Sembilan are seventh in Group B of this year's tournament with five wins from 18 matches.