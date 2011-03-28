Trending

Maldini sent to trial over 'tax spying'

By

MILAN - Retired former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini was sent to trial on Monday charged with illegally asking an Italian tax agency official to do a tax check on another man, judicial sources said.

Maldini, who denies the accusations, is alleged to have committed the crime during a property deal in Tuscany.

A tax agency employee was arrested in 2009 during the police investigation.

Maldini, 42, retired from all football in 2009 after a glittering career and has yet to take another job having turned down coaching roles at Milan and Chelsea.