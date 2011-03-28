Maldini sent to trial over 'tax spying'
By app
MILAN - Retired former Italy and AC Milan defender Paolo Maldini was sent to trial on Monday charged with illegally asking an Italian tax agency official to do a tax check on another man, judicial sources said.
Maldini, who denies the accusations, is alleged to have committed the crime during a property deal in Tuscany.
A tax agency employee was arrested in 2009 during the police investigation.
Maldini, 42, retired from all football in 2009 after a glittering career and has yet to take another job having turned down coaching roles at Milan and Chelsea.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.