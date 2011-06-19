Trending

Malesani named new Genoa coach

By

MILAN - Much-travelled coach Alberto Malesani has been named Genoa boss, the Serie A club said in a statement on Sunday.

Malesani easily kept Bologna in the Italian top flight last term despite a three-point deduction and players not being paid for months.

He has been rewarded with the hotseat at ambitious Genoa, who spent big last season before a mid-table finish led to the departure of coach Davide Ballardini.