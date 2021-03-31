Malesela: Manyisa will provide experience the team needs

Chippa United coach Dan Malesela believes Oupa Manyisa's experience will help the team to reach their goal of finishing the campaign off strong.

The 32-year-old joined the club on a short-term contract until the end of the current campaign, with the option of extending his stay for another one-year.

Manyisa will be available for selection when the Chilli Boys resume their DStv Premiership campaign against Maritzburg United in Pietermaritzburg on Saturday.

Malesela admits that he is pleased to have Manyisa at the club as he brings experience, having made 272 appearances across all competitions, while scoring 25 goals and assisting a further 19 playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC.

'I am elated to have the player of Oupa's talent and experience joining us, where we he will an integral role in this team as we head to the last stretch of the season with the league and the Nedbank Cup,' Malesela said in a club statement.

'We do have a tough schedule with back-to-back fixtures and we are aiming at finishing strong in our remaining matches.

'With captain Andile Mbenyane also still recovering from his groin injury, Oupa will provide the experience that this team needs alongside the likes of Anthony Laffor, Freddy Nsambiyumva and Kurt Lentjies are able to provide.'