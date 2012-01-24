Mali to gamble on fitness of Traore

Mali had been granted permission to bring in a replacement for the Metz midfielder, who has a calf injury and was believed to be unavailable to play for at least 10 days.

But officials on Tuesday said coach Alain Giresse had decided to risk a quicker recovery and not replace him after progress in his treatment.

Teams at the Nations Cup are allowed to make injury enforced changes to their 23-man squad before they play their first game.

Injury-hit Mali have already been forced into two changes since the January 11 deadline for naming squads.

Mali open their campaign on Tuesday with a Group D match against Guinea in Franceville, one of the two venues in Gabon, co-hosts of this year's tournament with Equatorial Guinea.