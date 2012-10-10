Mali skipper Keita to miss Nations Cup qualifier

Keita, who left Barcelona for Dalian in the Chinese Super League earlier this year, is joined on the sidelines by striker Mustapha Yattabare and defender Adama Tamboura.

Coach Patrice Carteron has called up Ousmane Berthe, who plays in the South African second division, and Mali-based Alou Bagayoko and Idrissa Nama Laico Traore as replacements for the final round, second leg qualifier match in Gaborone on Saturday.

Mali lead 3-0 from the first leg.

The winner will advance to the finals in South Africa next year.