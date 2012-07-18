Trending

Mali's Maiga seals move to West Ham

By

West Ham United signed Malian international Modibo Maiga from French side FC Sochaux, the East London club announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old attacker agreed a four-deal at Upton Park with a two-year option. No transfer fee was disclosed.

Maiga is the newly promoted Premier League club's fifth close-season arrival, following Mohamed Diame, George McCartney, Jussi Jaaskelainen and Stephen Henderson.

"I know West Ham are a big club in England and I'm really looking forward to representing them," Maiga told West Ham's website.

"They have huge tradition and it is like joining part of a family and that is one of the main reasons I wanted to come here."

In two seasons with FC Sochaux, Maiga played in 59 Ligue 1 matches and scored 24 goals.