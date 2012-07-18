Mali's Maiga seals move to West Ham

The 24-year-old attacker agreed a four-deal at Upton Park with a two-year option. No transfer fee was disclosed.

Maiga is the newly promoted Premier League club's fifth close-season arrival, following Mohamed Diame, George McCartney, Jussi Jaaskelainen and Stephen Henderson.

"I know West Ham are a big club in England and I'm really looking forward to representing them," Maiga told West Ham's website.

"They have huge tradition and it is like joining part of a family and that is one of the main reasons I wanted to come here."

In two seasons with FC Sochaux, Maiga played in 59 Ligue 1 matches and scored 24 goals.