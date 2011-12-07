Mallorca draw at Granada in 'umbrella' game

Hemed scored five minutes into the restarted game which was played behind closed doors at promoted Granada's Los Carmenes stadium.

The original match had been suspended on November 20 just after Granada had taken a 2-1 lead in the 61st minute, when one of the referee's assistants was struck in the face by an object thrown from the crowd.

Granada said afterwards the offending article was part of an umbrella and a boy had accidentally sent it flying at the official, gashing his cheek.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) fined Granada 6,000 euros over the incident and ruled that the rest of the match would be played without fans.

The Andalusian side are 12th in the standings with 16 points, one ahead of Mallorca in 14th.