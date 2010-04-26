Mallorca duo apologise after bust-up

The pair had to be separated by team mates after shoving each other during a shouting match just before the final whistle.

Mallorca said they were opening disciplinary proceedings against them for damaging the image of the club.

"I ask forgiveness from the fans and my colleagues, it was a product of nerves at the end of a tense match," Guinean forward Keita said in a statement on the club website.

"We all wanted to win, we were on edge. I have spoken with Aritz and everything has been sorted out."

Basque striker Aduriz (pictured), who snatched Mallorca's injury-time equaliser against a club fighting to avoid relegation, said: "I am sure this will not happen again.

"It isn't a true reflection of my relationship with Keita or the rest of the team. It was an isolated incident brought about by the tense situation."

Mallorca are fourth in La Liga in the last Champions League qualification slot with four games to play.

