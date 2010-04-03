Malouda eyes France first team

Malouda, 29, has been given only a few minutes playing time as a late substitute in France's recent matches with Domenech preferring to field Thierry Henry or Franck Ribery on the left wing.

"I have faith in myself," he told Canal Plus in an interview broadcast on Saturday.

"I hope to earn a position in the starting lineup. I hope I can play at the same level for France as at club level but to do that, I have to be given playing time.

"If I am at my best then I'm able to be part of that team."

France will meet Uruguay, Mexico and hosts South Africa in World Cup Group A.

