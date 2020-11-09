Maluleka: I'm training steadily to find my best self

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Maluleka admits that he is happy with his progress at the club but not entirely satisfied with his current form.

The 31-year-old has been part of Masandawana for a couple of months now after parting ways with Kaizer Chiefs in July this year.

‘Mido’ as he is affectionately known has so far made two appearances in the DSTV Premiership and in both of those games, he came on as a substitute, having already grabbed an assist.

However, Maluleka says he is determined to improve his form to help the club by giving his best game after game.

‘It’s been a good couple of months at the club and like I said before the team welcomed me with a lot of warmth. I immediately felt very good and positive about it so I’ve never looked back since. I just need to carry on working hard and helping the team move forward. All in all, it’s been great, especially the way I was welcomed,’ Maluleka told his club’s official website.

‘Yeah so far so good with the matches. There’s still a lot of work to be done from my side but it’s very early to tell. I’ve been doing well and working hard at training steadily to find my best self to help the team and make an impact. It’s a matter of confidence, but a lot of progress so far. I’m happy but not yet satisfied like I said it’s still very early.

‘Competition is always good especially in an environment like Mamelodi Sundowns. You have to be at your best every time you get a chance so it’s very good for the team as well. It makes us stronger as a collective and also pushes you as an individual. When it comes to the media, to be honest, I have never really paid attention to allegations or rumours that are said as my only focus and objective is to play football so I try by all means to avoid such, so I stay focused on the journey ahead,’ he concluded.