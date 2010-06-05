Man City bolster defence with Boateng

"This is a very good signing for Manchester City and I am pleased to bring Jerome to the club," City manager Roberto Mancini told the club website.

"He is a young player who is already of a very high quality, but I think he can continue to improve at City."

The versatile 21-year-old, who can play at either centre-back or full back, is in Joachim Low's 23-man squad for the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa.

"He can play a number of positions in defence, which is important. He has proved his ability in Germany and I think he can be a very important player," Mancini added.

Boateng, who is the younger brother of Portsmouth midfielder Kevin-Prince, has made 75 appearances for Hamburg and three for his country. He will formally become a City player from July 1.

The club did not give a transfer fee.