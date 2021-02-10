Man City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City advanced to the FA Cup quarter-finals after cruising to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola kept four players in his starting line up from the weekend win at Liverpool as Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling maintain their starting place, with Gabriel Jesus starting upfront, while Zack Steffen replaced Ederson in goal.

The visitors were looking to grab an early lead but Gabriel Jesus' directed his thunderous strike straight at Freddie Woodman, who made a strong save to deny the Brazilian.

Jesus had another opportunity to hand City the lead in the 15th minute when Rodri played a ball through to Benjamin Mendy, who sent a low cross into the path of Jesus, but the striker just lifted his effort wide of the target.

Man City should have taken the lead a minute later when İlkay Gündoğan delivered his corner into the box, which Aymeric Laporte met with his downwards header at the far post, but his effort flashed wide of the other post.

Woodman made a huge save to keep his side in the game after 22 minutes of play when he denied Ferran Torres' chipped effort at the near post.

The Citizens eventually took the lead on the half hour mark after Kyle Walker found acres of space over on the right flank as Rodri picked him out. He then curled in a superb cross, which missed Torres sliding through inside the six yard box to nestle home at the far post.

Swansea almost responded immediately in their best attack of the game as Connor Roberts stormed down the right wing before sending in a wicked cross into the box, but Jay Fulton could only send his strong header wide.

The home nearly levelled matters in the 40th minute when Yan Dhanda slotted the ball through for Jamal Lowe on the left of the area, but Eric García made a vital block to see the ball behind for a corner.

City came close to doubling their lead in stoppage time after Jesus skipped pass Ryan Manning before getting a cross in, but Joel Latibeaudiere did enough to clear Raheem Sterling's effort wide as the game went into the half time break.

Guardiola's side came out guns blazing in the second half and doubled their lead through Sterling, who bagged his 12th goal of the season.

Man City grabbed their third goal of the game in the 50th minute as Bernardo Silva nobbed the ball on and into the path of Jesus, who did well to neatly control it before finding the back of the net after Swansea got caught out at the back.

Swansea almost pulled a goal back four minutes later after Matt Grimes saw his initial cross steered away by Man City, but the loose ball lands to Dhanda, who sent his powerful volley wide of goal.

Swansea finally managed to pull a goal back in the 77th minute after Manning fired in a great cross from the left to Morgan Whittaker, who controlled the ball before turning and firing his volley home with plenty of pace.

City should have put the game to bed with six minutes left to play, but Tommy Doyle was unable turn his effort home from a tight angle.

The visitors managed to hold on to their lead until the final whistle to advance to the next round of the FA Cup as Guardiola claimed his 200th win as City boss, while Swansea bowed out of the competition.