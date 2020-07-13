BREAKING: Manchester City WILL play in the Champions League next season – European ban overturned

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled that Manchester City's appeal against their two-year ban in European competition has been successful.

On February 14 this year, the independent Adjudicatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) claimed that City had broken the rules by "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016".

City were banned from European competition as a result, but this appeal means that the club will be able to compete in the Champions League next season, with a fine that has been reduced to €10m.

As it stands, Guardiola's side sit 2nd in the table, 12 points ahead of third. Leicester City sit in 4th in the table with 59 points. Manchester United have 58 points, but play tonight at home to Southampton.

Clubs placed 5th to 7th in the league will be qualifying for the Europa League.

More to follow...

