Man City to lay wreath for Munich air crash

The players, officials and journalists, among them former City and England goalkeeper Frank Swift who was travelling with the team as a reporter, died on February 6, 1958, when the plane crashed on a cold and snowy day in Munich.

"It's refreshing, we appreciate that from Manchester City," Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson told a news conference on Monday. "And of course one of their own players was killed in the crash, their former players anyway."

United were travelling back after a game against Red Star Belgrade in Yugoslavia.

A Manchester City delegation, expected to include lifetime chairman Bernard Halford, will lay a wreath at the memorial on Manchesterplatz ahead of City's Champions League Group A match against Bayern Munich later in the day.

"I think it's a good sign that the game is not as bad as sometimes we think, I think there's an element of supporters' contribution in a different way which is not nice," Ferguson said.

"We appreciate what Manchester City are doing if that's the case, well done."