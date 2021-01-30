Man City narrowly beat Sheffield United to remain top

A Gabriel Jesus strike in the first half was enough to hand Manchester City a tight 1-0 won over Sheffield United in their Premier League encounter on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens got off to an ideal start as Gabriel Jesus fired them into the lead with just 9 minutes on the clock.

Despite all their possession and territorial dominance, Guardiola’s men struggled to find a second goal, while Chirs Wilder’s men still looked a threat on the break and set pieces.

In the end Jesus’ first half strike was enough for City to remain top of the Premier League.