Man City v Dortmund: Second leg preview
The MoneyMan hosts Shakes Rampedi and Oliver Keohane to discuss the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash between Man City and Borussia Dortmund.
WATCH: Man City v Dortmund preview
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.