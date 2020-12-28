Man City’s match at Everton postponed after a ‘number of positive cases’

An outbreak of further positive Covid-19 cases at Manchester City has forced their Premier League trip to Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.

Three days after Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positive tests the club announced another round of testing had “returned a number of positive cases”.

NEWS | This evening’s game at Everton has been postponed.— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 28, 2020

City lodged a request to postpone the match on Monday morning with confirmation coming around 4pm after a hastily-arranged Premier League board meeting.