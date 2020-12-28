Man City’s match at Everton postponed after a ‘number of positive cases’
By PA Staff
An outbreak of further positive Covid-19 cases at Manchester City has forced their Premier League trip to Everton to be postponed just four hours before kick-off.
Three days after Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus were among four individuals to return positive tests the club announced another round of testing had “returned a number of positive cases”.
NEWS | This evening’s game at Everton has been postponed.— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 28, 2020
City lodged a request to postpone the match on Monday morning with confirmation coming around 4pm after a hastily-arranged Premier League board meeting.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.