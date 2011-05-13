Man United commercial revenue up 30%

Turnover for Manchester United Ltd in the three months to the end of March rose one percent to 75.2 million pounds compared to the same period last year, driven by the large rise in commercial revenue.

Commercial revenue for the period was 24.9 million pounds, taking the nine-month total to 75.3 million and putting the Premier League leaders on track to break the 100 million-pound mark for the first time when full-year results are released.

United have been increasing their territory-specific commercial ventures, such as mobile phone service deals in single countries.

"The strength of the new commercial strategy is demonstrated in very strong revenue growth," a United spokesman said. "The combination of global partnerships and deals that relate to individual countries has delivered a significant rise in income."

United are one point away from a record 19th English league title, which they can secure with a draw at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, while they have a chance of further silverware when they take on Barcelona in the Champions League Final on May 28.