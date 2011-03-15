Man United defensive problems mount

Vidic was ruled out of the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Olympique Marseille, which United won 2-1 to reach the last eight, and O'Shea and Rafael were substituted during the match after suffering hamstring injuries.

England defender Rio Ferdinand has missed the last five weeks with a calf problem and Northern Ireland's Jonny Evans has also been ruled out through injury.

United, three points clear at the top of the Premier League, play Bolton Wanderers on Saturday before a two-week international break.