Man United loan Bebe to Besiktas

The 20-year-old forward, who joined United from Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes last August in a deal reported to be worth £7 million, made only seven first-team appearances.

"Bebe will spend the forthcoming season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas," United said in a statement on their official website.

The 6ft 3in Portugal under-21 international, who had joined Guimaraes less than two months before his switch to Old Trafford and never played a game for the Portuguese club, struggled to break into the United first team.

He spent most of the campaign playing in the reserves but did manage to score twice - against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup and Bursaspor in the Champions League - in his limited first-team action.