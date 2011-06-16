Man United loan Bebe to Besiktas
Manchester United forward Bebe will spend next season on loan at Turkish club Besiktas, the Premier League champions confirmed on Thursday.
The 20-year-old forward, who joined United from Portuguese outfit Vitoria de Guimaraes last August in a deal reported to be worth £7 million, made only seven first-team appearances.
"Bebe will spend the forthcoming season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas," United said in a statement on their official website.
The 6ft 3in Portugal under-21 international, who had joined Guimaraes less than two months before his switch to Old Trafford and never played a game for the Portuguese club, struggled to break into the United first team.
He spent most of the campaign playing in the reserves but did manage to score twice - against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the League Cup and Bursaspor in the Champions League - in his limited first-team action.
