Man United lose ground on City after goalless draw with Arsenal

Manchester United and Arsenal played out to a 0-0 draw in their Premier League encounter at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

Manchester United dominated possession in the first half as they looked to break down a defensively disciplined Arsenal side. Fred forced Bernd Leno into a fine save, while Marcus Rashford threatened throughout, but the Red Devils couldn’t find the opener.

Arsenal, however, started the second half with a lot more intent and vigour as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire were forced into good blocks to keep David de Gea’s goal safe.

Arsenal went close through Pepe on a couple of occasions, while Alexandre Laccazette hit the cross bar with a delicate free kick. United on the other hand mainly threatened through Edison Cavani who sent both of his guilt edged chances narrowly wide.

In the end the sides were forced to settle for a point a piece as Man United lose ground on rivals City at the top of the Premier League.