Managers in England given less time to shine

The LMA said on Thursday that 36 managers were sacked during the last campaign including 12 in their first job.

"It is disappointing to see another season with such significantly high numbers of manager dismissals across the four leagues," LMA chief executive Richard Bevan said in a statement.

"More worrying is that the average tenure of those managers that were dismissed this season has reached an all time low by comparison with other years."

The report said managers lasted on average just 1.4 years - a long way off Sir Alex Ferguson's spell at Premier League runners-up Manchester United. Since the Scot was appointed in November 1986 there have been 969 managerial sackings.

"In football the desire for results set against a backdrop of intense media scrutiny creates an extremely challenging working environment," Bevan added.

"The game itself needs to demonstrate strong leadership and communication at the top to allow managers to excel."

Follow FFT.com on Twitter

Join FFT.com on Facebook