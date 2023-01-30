Manchester United considering letting out-of-favour star leave for Inter Milan in incredible transfer

Manchester United are considering letting Harry Maguire leave to join Inter Milan in Serie A, with the Italian side keen to secure Milan Skriniar's replacement at centre-back.

With just six months remaining on his Inter contract, Skriniar has signed a pre-contract agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for the summer. The Slovenian is keen to move in the January transfer window, though, with PSG reportedly willing to pay £17 million for Skriniar's services six months early.

Maguire, therefore, could replace him at Inter, according to the Mirror (opens in new tab). With Maguire out-of-favour at Manchester United, Inter are reportedly confident of securing a loan deal for Maguire until the end of the season, before swooping for a permanent transfer in the summer.

Replacing Skriniar would see Maguire move into a back-three at Inter, the preferred system of manager Simone Inzaghi.

Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and, seemingly, Victor Lindelof are all ahead of the England international in Erik ten Hag's pecking order at centre-back. Having only started just four Premier League games this season, Maguire could well be open to a move as well.

Indeed, after Manchester United beat Reading in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday night, Maguire made it clear he wants to be playing regular first-team football.

He said: "I'm 29 and haven't really been in this position in my career before. I don't want to get used to it but it is part and parcel of football.

"I’m pushing, training well, and when the chance comes, I need to take it. The lads who have been playing have been doing well. I have to be ready when my chance comes."

Inter are currently second in Serie A, 13 points off league leaders Napoli. They have an upcoming Coppa Italia quarter-final against Atalanta coming up on Tuesday 31 January, with a last 16 tie against Porto in the Champions League.

Without Skriniar, a fulcrum at the heart of their side, should he move to PSG on a permanent transfer this window, a loan offer to Manchester United for Maguire looks possible.