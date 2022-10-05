He’s p***ed off when he’s not playing: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists that Cristiano Ronaldo is committed to the cause, as doubt continues to linger over the 37-year-old's future at the club.

Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer, citing United's lack of Champions League football, but no transfer ever materialised. The Portuguese icon is now into the second and final year of the two-year contract he signed upon rejoining the Red Devils from Juventus (opens in new tab).

It was reported earlier this week that United would not stop Ronaldo from moving on in January should a suitable offer be tabled, but Ten Hag is happy with the striker's attitude.

Ten Hag says that Ronaldo is training well (Image credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League trip to Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, the United manager said (opens in new tab): "[Ronaldo]'s really competitive, as we all know. He's not happy when he's not playing. But I already said and I have to repeat: he's training well; he has a good mood; he's motivated and he gives hie best. That is what we expect."

Ten Hag's comments come after he left Ronaldo on the bench for Sunday's 6-3 derby defeat at Manchester City (opens in new tab), a decision he subsequently explained was "out of respect" for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

But the Dutchman absolutely understood Ronaldo's frustration at not seeing any action, adding: "He's not happy that he wasn't playing Sunday; don't get me wrong. The question was about his mood on the training pitch and when he’s around and he’s happy. Of course, he wants to play and he’s p***ed off when he’s not playing. Clear."

Ronaldo is without Champions League football for the first time since 2002/03 (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Ronaldo has become used to taking his place among the substitutes this season: he's started only one of United's seven Premier League games (August's 4-0 loss at Brentford (opens in new tab)), with Ten Hag favouring Marcus Rashford to lead the line.

Sunday, though, was the first occasion on which Ronaldo has been available and not made it onto the pitch since May 2021 – when he was an unused substitute for the final match of his time at Juve.

More Manchester United stories

After seeing his side lose the highest-scoring Manchester derby of all time (opens in new tab), Erik ten Hag explained that he opted not to bring Ronaldo on out of respect for his career (opens in new tab).

Could Ronaldo be one of two big-name attacking players on their way out of Old Trafford in the near future? Marcus Rashford has been linked with a sensational switch to Barcelona next summer (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, United legend Gary Neville has said that he feels David de Gea's days as Red Devils number are numbered because the goalkeeper doesn't suit Ten Hag's style (opens in new tab).