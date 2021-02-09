Manchester United need extra-time to overcome West Ham in FA Cup

A Scott McTominay goal in extra-time fired Manchester United to a tight 1-0 win over West Ham United to book the Red Devils a spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

A resilient West Ham side defended well throughout the first half with the best chance for an opener falling to Victor Lindelof who had his header tipped onto the post by a brilliant diving save from Lukas Fabianski.

Not much changed in the second stanza as United continued to dominate possession and territory but could not break down a David Moyes side who were defending in a low block and offered little going forward.

Solskjaer rang the changes as the second half went by with McTominay, Bruno Fernandes and Edison Cavani all coming on. They, however, could not find the winning goal as the game went to extra-time.

The Hammers began to tire in the addition period and eventually United forced the opener. A goal mouth scramble saw Marcus Rashford touch the ball into the path of McTominay. The midfielder struck his low shot through the crowd, leaving Fabianski with little chance.

Moyes’ men tried to get back into the game but lacked the energy and guile to produce a chance as United march into the next round of the FA Cup.