Manolev: Dutch referees are picking on me

"I have a feeling that Dutch referees are prejudiced against me," said Manolev, who has received nine yellow and two red cards in the Dutch league this season, as well as a yellow in a cup game.

"Sometimes I think they're showing me cards for irregular breathing and this is embarrassing," Manolev told Bulgarian media on Tuesday.

"Referees have been very tough and if I am honest I think over-tough," added the 26-year-old player, who joined PSV in 2009. "In my opinion, cards have been handed out a bit too freely."

Manolev, known for his fiery temper, quit the Bulgarian national team after clashing with former German coach Lothar Matthaus last September but rescinded his decision soon afterwards. He has won 21 caps.

PSV, who sacked coach Fred Rutten and replaced him with Phillip Cocu on Monday, are fourth in the Dutch league, four points behind leaders AZ Alkmaar.

The 1988 European Cup winners host Valencia on Thursday in a Europa League last-16 return leg.